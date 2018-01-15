Book delivery

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
A FREE home delivery service is being offered to residents who are unable to get to Henley library.
Books or audiobooks can be delivered to people of any age who are housebound due to disability, illness or full-time caring responsibilities
For more information, call Henley library on 01865 815278 or the delivery service 01865 810259.
