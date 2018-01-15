Insults fly before the by-election

WITH just six days to go before the by-election for a seat on Henley Town Council, the insults between political rivals have been flying.

In the build-up to polling day, councillors seem to have forgotten they are our (voluntary) representatives and only want to point-score against their opponents.

The full council meeting on Wednesday last week, where the council’s spending for next year was being decided, was punctuated by asides, jibes and broadsides by the ruling Henley Residents’ Group councillors and the opposition Conservatives.

The vitriol has also spilled over on to social media.

Councillor Ian Reissmann (HRG) tweeted a picture of Councillor Sara Abey (Con) at the meeting looking at her mobile phone, saying she was “hard at work”.

He added that she offered “little or nothing” to meetings and clained her contribution that night was “cheap electioneering” and “grandstanding”.

Cllr Abey, who defected from HRG in 2016, replied that members of her former party were at least “consistent” with their “abuse” and “mudslinging”. She also claimed, rather bizarrely, that their continuing interest was “rather flattering”.

Meanwhile, the usually playful online dialogue between Mayor Kellie Hinton (HRG) and Will Hamilton (Con) has taken a more aggressive tone.

When he predicted the meeting could be “stormy”, she responded: “Grow up. If you focused on working together as much as you do embarrassing yourself on Twitter, Henley might be a better place.”

Cllr Hamilton replied: “Utter rubbish. You should not be using the Mayor’s Twitter feed during purdah.”

The Mayor responded: “I’m fully aware of what I can and can’t do. Thanks for your concern though, it’s cute.”

One fellow Twitter user commented: “Exchanges like this are why I’ve now unfollowed the pair of you...”

Cllr Hamilton also had an online spat with HRG councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who accused the Tories of doing “absolutely nothing” to help out at the Christmas Festival, adding: “Leave it to HRG and the council staff to do the hard miles… lazy.”

The Tory replied: “More fake news from Stefan... I was out there... I even carried and put up a big gazebo for St Johns. All you did was hold a microphone and bore people. Apology please...”

The irony is that whoever wins the by-election (a Labour candidate is also standing), it will make no difference as HRG will remain in control of the council. But it would be nice if the councillors could try to be friends, which is what they promised after the two by-elections last year.