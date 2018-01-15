Conservative ridiculed during housing debate and then snapped looking at phone during meeting

A HENLEY town councillor was ridiculed by colleagues for suggesting they had not done enough to reduce the number of new homes being proposed for the town.

Sara Abey, a member of the opposition Conservatives, raised the issue at last week’s full council meeting and was rounded on by members of the ruling Henley Residents’ Group.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has said that Henley should accept 350 new homes on top of the 500-plus that were agreed under the town’s joint neighbourhood plan with Harpsden parish.

It had originally suggested an extra 677 but later reduced the total after the town council argued there wasn’t enough room due to the constraints of the River Thames and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Councillor Abey asked whether enough representation had been made to the district council to reduce the total, which is included in its emerging local plan, which outlines housing quotas throughout the district until 2033.

She also asked whether enough importance had been placed on infrastructure improvements to support new developments.

She singled out Councillor Ken Arlett (HRG), who chairs the council’s planning and neighbourhood plan committees, saying: “It’s the third attempt, and hopefully the final attempt, to get a clear answer whether the man in charge has made any formal approaches to the district council to reduce the housing numbers proposed by the local plan.”

Cllr Arlett responded: “This is a surprising item considering it’s been through three meetings.”

He said the local plan had been discussed at meetings of both committees and by the full council and Cllr Abey had been invited to a neighbourhood plan meeting to discuss the document.

Cllr Arlett told her: “You just sat as normal like a church mouse and never said a word. You have had absolutely no input whatsoever.”

If she wished to “take it further”, she could put a paper together for the next planning committee meeting, he said.

Cllr Arlett also accused of Councillor Julian Brookes, leader of the Conservatives on the council, of writing Cllr Abey’s question, saying: “He obviously didn’t have the courage to put that one forward himself.”

Cllr Brookes responded: “Cllr Arlett is completely missing the point as usual because he doesn’t have an answer. No, I did not write that for Cllr Abey, she has her own mind.”

He said the reduction in the housing number was not as a result of any lobbying by the town council but done on the say-so of the district council’s planning officers.

“The point is not about the number of planning meetings or the response that has been made by Henley,” said Cllr Brookes.

“The point is that he still hasn’t actually asked South Oxfordshire District Council to confirm in writing their verbal assurances that the allocation will include all the things we’ve asked for.”

He proposed a motion noting the failure of Cllr Arlett to make an approach to the district council to reduce the housing number and that this failure was a dereliction of the council’s duty to Henley residents.

Councillor Ian Reissmann (HRG) said the town council had discussed the issue and gave a detailed response to the local plan.

“I felt we made a good response,” he said. “Henley’s allocation has gone from 677 to 350, so it has changed. We have made our responses to the district council and the emerging plan has been changed as a result.

“I’m not quite sure why some councillors feel that we haven’t represented ourselves well as a council or the residents of this town. I think we have done a reasonable job of doing that. I don’t see a reason for this proposal or the acrimony around it.”

Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier (Ind Con) said she was “shocked” by the motion, saying it was “most rude”.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak (HRG) told Cllr Abey: “Cllr Arlett says there have been five or six occasions when you could have said something but you didn’t.

“Cllr Arlett actually said ‘do any councillors have anything to say about the local plan?’ There were comments in writing from Cllr Lambert… [and] Cllr Reissmann, none from Cllr Abey.”

He then called on her to produce a 55-page report of ideas.

Cllr Abey responded: “Is this a dictatorial way of running things?”

Cllr Brookes’s motion was defeated in a vote.

Cllr Abey, who defected to the Tories in April 2016, less than a year after being elected under an HRG banner, then addressed members of HRG around the table, saying: “You promised the Henley people ‘vote for us, we’ll fight. Put us in charge’.”

She was interrupted by Mayor Kellie Hinton (HRG) who said: “And what did you promise people in Henley? Not to stand for the Conservatives.

“Let’s not talk about election promises when you failed on every single one of yours.”

Cllr Reissmann posted a photograph on Twitter of Cllr Abey at the meeting looking at her phone.

Underneath, he wrote: “Sara Abey contributes little or nothing to town council meetings.

“Her absurd contribution to the housing item shows why. #HRG have led our excellent response to the local plan.

“Sara Abey’s attempt to get involved is far too late. #Grandstanding #CheapElectioneering.”

Cllr Abey responded: “Abuse followed by mudslinging. At least @henleyresidents are consistent. Your continuing interest in me is rather flattering #Henley #Politics.”

Councillor Abey told the Henley Standard that she had been conducting council business on her phone.

“I do research and Google some suggestions from officers,” she said.

She said it was “morally wrong” to take photographs of a fellow councillor and tweet them during a meeting.

“It’s very childish behaviour,” said Cllr Abey. “I’m very unhappy that the town council is portrayed in this way.

“Cllr Reissmann is obviously peeved because at that meeting I scrutinised HRG’s lack of their promised action on several issues.

“He ought to know by now that this is how a hard-working member of the opposition group is expected to contribute to meetings.”

Councillor Reissmann didn’t respond to a request for comment.