Donna Crook, Conservative

DONNA CROOK comes from a long-established Henley family. Her great uncle’s name is on the town hall war memorial and her great, great grandmother lived in the Henley workhouse. A mother of three grown-up children, she is a part-time cleaner and runs her own craft business.

I’M standing in this by-election because I have a passionate and deep-seated commitment to work for the best interests of Henley.

My experience of living in the town, bringing up three children (now all grown up), looking after my dad, who has dementia, working for six years at Trinity Primary School and now running my own small business all contribute to the outlook and commitment I hope to bring to the council chamber.

My three priorities are:

• To continue working for improvements in the public transport provision for the town.

• To encourage a greater take-up of the “safer routes to schools” initiatives which will help air quality around our schools.

• To fight for a fairer allocation of police resources for Henley.

I have a track record of successfully campaigning on the local bus service, which is such an important lifeline for many residents.

I hope to bring the same commitment and hard work to:

• Improving air quality, particularly around our schools.

• Tackling the heavy goods vehicles that use Henley as a short cut.

• Championing affordable housing for local

residents.

• Improving the energy efficiency of heating in trust and social housing.

• Working for better car and motorcycle parking in the town centre.

• Fighting to ensure Henley keeps its police community support officers.

• Tackling fly-tipping at its root source.

My approach is driven by a deep understanding and passion for Henley and a desire to work for the whole town, not just one particular section of the community.

When I’m in the town I love chatting with residents and taking on board their concerns as well as encouraging more people to go along to council meetings and making their voices heard so the town council can work better for them.

My approach is based on a deep-seated passion and love of Henley but also a desire to make sure the council spends your money carefully and effectively.

I believe I can be an effective champion for the town and would welcome your support to be given that opportunity.