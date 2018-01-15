Monday, 15 January 2018

Henley's Got Talent

A TALENT show will be held at the Kenton Theatre in Henley next month. Henley’s Got Talent on February 3 will feature two shows — one in the afternoon for children of primary school age and another in the evening for secondary and college-aged youngsters.

The show will be in aid of Mayor Kellie’s Hinton’s chosen charities for her year in office, which are the town’s four state primary schools, Valley Road, Badgemore, Sacred Heart and Trinity.

It will also be raising money for the Kenton’s restoration fund.

