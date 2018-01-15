'Pay to fight pollution'

MORE money should be spent on tackling air pollution, says a councillor.

Stefan Gawrysiak, who is a member of South Oxfordshire District Council and Henley Town Council, said the former hadn’t budgeted for improving air quality in towns across the district in 15 years.

The levels of nitrogen dioxide in parts of Henley are 50 per cent higher than Air Quality England’s target limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

The town council has sent the district council a list of measures it wants to see taken in Henley, including a 20mph zone in the town centre, cycling and walking routes, new trees and “greening”, more electric car charging points, a “kill your engine” campaign and environmentally friendly buses.