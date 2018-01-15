MP to help pick winner

HENLEY MP John Howell is to help decide the winner of this year’s Europe Prize.

The annual award was set up in 1955 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to reward municipalities which are active in promoting European ideals.

It also recognises the efforts made by local authorities to champion themselves in Europe, for example, by twinning with other towns and organising exchange visits.

Mr Howell, who is a member of the Council of Europe, said: “We may be leaving the EU but I am glad that we are still participating in strong European activities.

“The Europe Prize is a good example of us playing our full part across the Continent.

“Last year’s winner was Lublin in Poland, a town I know very well. I hope that we receive equally good applications this year.”

The council is not part of the European Union but a separate body of 47 member states set up in 1949 and is concerned with terrorism, organised crime, money laundering and human trafficking as well as education, the environment, health and culture. It also elects judges to the European Court of Human Rights.

Mr Howell joined the council in 2015 and was

re-appointed in November.