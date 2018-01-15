Sporting cash

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
Monday, 15 January 2018
HENLEY Town Football Club and Henley Cricket Club have been given a share of South Oxfordshire district councillor Lorraine Hillier’s £5,000 councillor community grant.
The cricket club received £3,500 and the football club £1,500 for new equipment and refurbishment work.
15 January 2018
More News:
New children's home fitting well into village, says manager
THE manager of a children’s home in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say