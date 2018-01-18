Thursday, 18 January 2018

Homeware shop to be closed

A HOMEWARE store in Henley is closing with the owner blaming a decrease in footfall.

Hannah Ward opened Central Home is Reading Road in April 2015 but has now decided to enact a break clause in her five-year lease.

She said: “It’s mostly because trade has reduced over the last six months to a point where it’s not viable to continue. I think that’s a general trend across the UK.

“Rather than staying, and it potentially getting worse before it gets better, we decided to go.

“It’s a shame — we have absolutely loved it. Our customers have been fantastic.

“I definitely want to continue working in Henley but at the moment I’m not sure what direction that will take yet.”

The shop, which sells designer chairs, tables, cabinets and other furniture as well as lighting, crockery, decorations and children’s toys and games, will close at the end of next month or sooner if the stock is sold.

The unit was previously the Deep Clothing store.

Meanwhile, another charity shop is to open in Henley. The British Heart Foundation has applied for planning permission to convert the former Henley Studios in Duke Street, where there are already five charity shops.

