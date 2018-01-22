Care flats open event

A DROP-IN event for people to find out more about a complex of “extra care” homes in Henley will be held next week.

Albert Court, which will consist of 54 flats for elderly and disabled people, is being built at the former Jet garage site in Reading Road.

McCarthy & Stone, a retirement developer, is inviting people to a “discovery day” at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Thursday from 11am to 2pm.

The company was granted planning permission last year despite the site being earmarked for 55 ordinary flats in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

The first residents are expected to move in over the summer. The flats will have either one or two bedrooms and the communal facilities will include a club lounge and bistro-style restaurant, landscaped gardens and a guest suite for visitors to stay.

The development will have its own estate management team on site 24 hours a day along with a security entrance system.