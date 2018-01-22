Property transfer

A BUILDING in Watlington which has been vacant for more than 30 years is finally set to be given to the parish council.

The property next to the library in High Street is currently owned by the Charlotte Coxe Trust and is maintained by Oxfordshire County Council.

The parish council wants to find a use for it that will benefit the community and negotiations with the countycouncil have been going on for more than two years.

Councillor Tony Williamson said the trust was now ready to transfer the ownership and that due diligence had been carried out.

The council agreed that its solicitor should check the details such as the lease, maintenance and any liabilities in time for the next meeting.

The property was left in trust by Charlotte Coxe for the town’s benefit in 1949.