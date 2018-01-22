Rewind boss moves on (sort of)

THE general manager of the Rewind festival has left to take up a new job at a Henley music agency.

Paul Carey, who lives in Reading Road, Henley, said that Global, the new owners, wanted to move production to Manchester and the marketing operation to London but that he didn’t want to commute.

Mr Carey was employed by Broadwick Live, a company owned by Global, and worked from offices in Remenham not far from Temple Island Meadows where the two-day Eighties music extravaganza takes place in August each year. This year, Rewind South will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The festival was bought by Global as part of a £30 million deal in 2016 and was one of a number of events sold by Impresario, whose chief executive David Heartfield lives in Rotherfield Greys.

Mr Carey, 46, who is married to Julia, a jewellery designer, and has two children, has taken up a job with Eight Ray Music, which is based off New Street, as director of its new headline division.

He said: “The new owners wanted to take the production side of things into London and there was talk of taking some of the production to Manchester and that didn’t really suit me. The other part was the marketing aspect all being based in London.

“I’m not going to move to Manchester and I don’t really want to spend my life on a train to London every day.

“The beauty of where I was working was that it was just a mile up the road from my house. The new owners coming in means new ways of doing things and they have already got a production base in Manchester. It won’t make any real difference to Rewind as an event.

“David is staying involved with it on a consultancy basis. After this year’s event, Global will take full control.”

Mr Carey has been working with musician Jayson Jaurigue, who founded Eight Ray Music in 2011, to set up a new division to expand the business.

He said: “Our paths crossed at Rewind and I could see he’s going places and now it’s great to work together. He’s very ambitious and wants to really grow Eight Ray Music.”

The division will focus on offering clients entertainment packages centred around a headline act.

Mr Carey said: “A lot of Jayson’s business is providing entertainment for major events and clients and my experience is working with some of the biggest acts, artists and managers in the world.

“Say a client wants Elton John for an event, we can book him and all the other acts to make a great event rather than just a house band or a soloist.” Before joining Rewind, Mr Carey spent 20 years working in the music industry as a publicist and manager, promoting artists including David Bowie, Elton John and Shirley Bassey.

In 2007 he started his own business, the Music Management Company, and the same year he was with Dame Shirley when she performed at the Glastonbury festival.

The pair then worked together on her 2009 album The Performance, for which other artists including Pet Shop Boys, Gary Barlow and KT Tunstall wrote songs.

• See next week’s Henley Standard for this year’s Rewind South line-up.