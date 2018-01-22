Monday, 22 January 2018

Carers talk postponed

A FREE talk offering practical information and advice on support available for carers has been postponed.

It was due to take place at Townlands Memorial Hospital today (Friday) but has been put back to March 20.

The speakers will be Jane Moss, admiral nurse for the Orders of St John Care Trust, Fiona MacPherson, of Carers Oxfordshire, and Sylvia Thomas, Sue Ryder community team leader, clinical nurse speciality.

The session will be chaired by Rebecca O’Leary, the patient carer’s representative on the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery in Henley, which is organising the event.

The talk will take place in the Maurice Tate room from 2pm to 4pm. To confirm your place, call the Bell Surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net

