'Open longer'

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
A HENLEY town councillor has called for the town’s library to open out of hours.
David Nimmo Smith said that in some other parts of Oxfordshire visitors could borrow books up to 11pm and on Sundays.
22 January 2018
