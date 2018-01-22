Protor's podium finish

A ROTHERFIELD GREYS youngster has had a successful start to this year’s Alpine ski season.

Emerson Proctor, 11, dominated the podium in his opening races in Austria last week.

Competing in the Ambition Championships in Hinterreit he gained two silver medals in the slalom and pro slalom events and a bronze medal in the giant slalom where he was the top placed GB skier.

In the pro slalom he missed out on gold by just 0.03 of a second.

Proctor is a top ranked U12 boy in Great Britain who skis for Montalbert Ski Club in France and is a member of Team Evolution Racing Academy based in Austria. The youngster will now be training and competing in France, Austria, Switzerland and Italy over the next four months.