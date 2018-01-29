MP marks Holocaust Memorial Day

HENLEY MP John Howell has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s book of commitment, which honours those who were killed during the Holocaust and pays tribute to the survivors working to educate young people today.

Tomorrow (Saturday) is Holocaust Memorial Day, which marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is “The power of words”.

Mr Howell said: “This is an important opportunity for people across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As it moves from living history to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.”