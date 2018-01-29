Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trainee solicitor is raising the bar

Trainee solicitor is raising the bar

SOPHIE CLARK is enjoying life as a trainee solicitor at Henley law firm Blandy & Blandy.

She gained an A* and two A grades in her A-levels at The Henley College in 2013 before going on to study law at the University of Reading where she gained a 2:1. She was previously a pupil at Langtree School in Woodcote.

Trainee solicitors complete four seats over two years before qualifying and Sophie is midway through her first seat in the firm’s probate, tax and trusts team.

She said: “Knowing the town well and having spent two years at The Henley College, it’s nice to spend time working alongside [senior solicitor] Louise Nelson and other colleagues at Blandy & Blandy’s Hart Street office.”

“The staff have been enormously welcoming and supportive and I have been encouraged to get hands-on from an early stage.”

Caroline Casagranda, a partner in the team, said: “Sophie has settled well into the firm. She is a hardworking and enthusiastic team member who is always willing to help.”

Pictured above from left are solicitors Shashi Sachdeva, Louise Nelson and Stephen Bucknill with Sophie Clark.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33