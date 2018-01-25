New fitness centre at Phyllis Court Club begins to take shape

CONSTRUCTION of the new fitness centre at Phyllis Court Club in Henley is well under way.

The steel frame and roof are now in place and the project is running to schedule.

The entire building will be enclosed by March before being timber-clad with floor-to-ceiling windows and white render.

The centre, which is only open to members of Phyllis Court, is scheduled to open in September.

Club chairman Patricia Christmas said: "The fitness centre has sprouted out of the ground like magic. The project is on schedule and the club's council and I are very pleased with the progress to date - it’s very exciting”.

The centre will comprise a gym, a 20m pool, exercise studio, sanarium, consultation/treatment rooms and changing rooms.

The gym will be set-out with high quality equipment, including weights and a cardio area with training equipment such as rowing machines, cross trainers and treadmills.

There will be qualified personal trainers available to provide customised fitness routines and nutrition plans.

Members will also have gym inductions where the equipment will be demonstrated and exercise plans mapped out.

Group exercise classes will be conducted by certified fitness instructors and a number of these classes will be complementary each week. Initially these sessions are likely to include pilates and yoga with others such as aerobics, zumba and aqua aerobics to follow.

For more on this story, pick up a copy of the Henley Standard, out next Friday.