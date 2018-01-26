Friday, 26 January 2018

Road closed after fryer fire at restaurant

A FIRE caused by a deep-fat fryer saw firefighters called to a restaurant in Henley.

Crews were called to Villa Marina, in Thames Side, at about 11.15am on Friday (26) after a blaze started in the kitchen.

Staff were evacuated from the building and firefighters from the station in West Street, Henley, put out the fire using a hose reel.

The road was closed for about an hour while the building was ventilated. Traffic was diverted via Hart Street during the road closure.

 

