£250,000 gym to open at golf club

A NEW £250,000 gym is to open at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley.

The Connell family, who have owned the venue since 1997, have called the new facility Focus at Badgemore Park. It will open in March.

The gym is being created in the clubhouse above the professional’s shop in an area previously rented out as offices.

A large function room next door will double up as a classroom for yoga and Pilates sessions.

The gym is the first phase in a five-year redevelopment plan as the club looks to upgrade and add to its facilities in the run-up to its 50th anniversary in 2022.

The gym will feature 20 pieces of cardiovascular and resistance equipment, with an emphasis on rowing and cycling, as well as a free weights area and stretching and relaxation zones.

A group cycling studio will be equipped with 11 exercise bikes and there will be a programme of cardio, core strength, conditioning and relaxation classes.

The project is now in the final building stages with the decorators set to move in next week.

The new flooring will then be installed and the gym kitted out.

Managing director Jon Connell said: “Without wanting to be rude to some of the other gyms in the area, we think that Henley lacks a decent gym since LA Fitness closed down when compared with Marlow and Reading.

“We thought a gym would sit very well next to our golf membership and offer more of a reason to come rather than just for golf.

“People can go to the gym, play golf and come and have a coffee or dinner with us.

“We have thought about this over a good few years but it was over the summer that we decided to go for it.

“We did our research in the autumn and launched the building at the end of November.

“I’m very excited about it. We’re putting in top-of-the range kit and making it look very smart.

“It’s a beautiful location and you’ve got free parking alongside it so we think it will be popular with the Henley community.”

The gym will create six new jobs. A launch party will be held in early March.