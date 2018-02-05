Club hails new fitness centre

CONSTRUCTION of the new fitness centre at Phyllis Court Club in Henley is well under way.

The steel frame and roof are now in place and the project is running to schedule, according to the private members club.

The entire building will be enclosed by March before being timber-clad with floor-to-ceiling windows and white render.

The centre, which is only open to members of the club, is scheduled to open in September.

Club chairwoman Patricia Christmas said: “The fitness centre has sprouted out of the ground like magic.

“The project is on schedule and the club’s council and I are very pleased with the progress to date — it’s very exciting.”

The centre will comprise a gym, 20m pool, exercise studio, sanarium, consultation and treatment rooms and changing rooms. The gym will have equipment including weights, rowing machines, cross trainers and treadmills.

Qualified personal trainers will be available to provide customised fitness routines and nutrition plans and certified fitness instructors conducting group exercise classes, including Pilates and yoga.

Aerobics, zumba and aqua aerobics sessions will follow later.