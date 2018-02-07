Break-in at town centre newsagents

A NEWSAGENTS in Henley was broken into at about 4am today (Wednesday).

A glass panel in the front door of Station News in Station Road was smashed to gain entry.

Police have cordoned off the front of the shop with tape while the hole in the door has been patched up.

Shop staff have set up a table outside to sell this morning’s newspapers as well as fresh milk.

More to follow.

Pictures are courtesy of Steve Ludlow.