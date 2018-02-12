Car overturns

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
THREE teenagers escaped unhurt after the Renault Clio they were travelling in rolled on to its roof near Rotherfield Greys.
The incident happened on on a road off Rocky Lane, near Greys Court, at about 9am on Tuesday last week.
The road was partially blocked and police set up cones and directed traffic.
12 February 2018
