School goes

Monday, 12 February 2018
BADGEMORE Pre-School has been granted planning permission to demolish its former home.
It has had no use for the temporary building since the children were relocated to the primary school on the same site in Hop Gardens.
South Oxfordshire District Council gave consent after hearing the classroom had become too expensive to maintain and had fallen into disrepair.
12 February 2018
