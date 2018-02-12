Homes signs

Monday, 12 February 2018

TWO advertising boards for the Highlands Park development in Henley are set to be installed on either side of Highlands Lane.

The town council’s planning committee recom-mended they are approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Outline planning permission has been granted for 98 homes at Highlands Farm, as outlined in the Henley and Harpsden neighburhood plan.

The development is being built by Crest Nicholson.

