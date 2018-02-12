Parking rethink

RESIDENTS’ parking could be introduced in a Henley street.

The town council sent letters to people living in Northfield End and the majority of those who responded said they would be in favour of the scheme.

Seventeen households out of 35 responded, of which 13 were in favour, two were against and one had no strong view either way.

In 2016, about 70 people signed a petition calling for residents’ parking to be introduced in Northfield End.

The residents claimed their drives were being blocked by visitors parking there to avoid having to pay to park in the town centre.