Monday, 12 February 2018

Neighbour objects to 'too big' house plan

PLANS for a new house on a parcel of land in Henley have been opposed by town councillors.

Philippa Orton wants to build the three-storey, four-bedroom property on the plot next to her home in Valley Road.

Her planning application says the house would blend in with nearby properties due to its design, shape and use of materials.

But Simon Blake, who also lives in Valley Road, told a meeting of the town council’s planning committee that the house would be built at an angle which would be out of keeping with the road.

He said: “Basically it is too big for the area and would be over-intrusive and I think unacceptable and not appropriate.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak agreed, saying: “This house is overbearing and overlarge for the plot, so it is unneighbourly.”

Chairman Ken Arlett said that trees on the site had been cut down recently when they could have helped make the house look less obtrusive.

The Henley Society is also opposing the application due to the impact it would have on the character of the area by removing hedging and trees.

The committee recommended the application is refused and South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision by March 1.

