Monday, 12 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mayor: Weekend markets 'useless'

HENLEY Town Council may organise its own markets following complaints about the quality of the existing ones.

Several Continental-style markets are held on certain weekends each year and charter markets are held every Thursday and farmers’ markets on the second Saturday and fourth and fifth Sundays of the month.

Mayor Kellie Hinton told the council’s town and community committee: “The charter market is fairly good but the weekend ones are not bringing anything unique to Henley. If they’re not bringing anything cool or unique then what’s the point? They are just absolutely useless and have been shocking for ages.” Town clerk Janet Wheeler said the weekend markets earned the council £2,000 a time in rent, adding: “You can only get that income if you have markets which are prepared to pay it so it has to be commercial.”

Councillor Sam Evans said: “I think we should have some markets because we are a market town. It might be worth having three or four months without a market to see what other market towns do.”

Councillor David Eggleton said: “I don’t think it is all about money, it is about respecting the people who have businesses in town. We should be thinking about them.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33