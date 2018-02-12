Benches to be renovated

THE public benches in Henley market place are set to be renovated. They have become worn and the town council wants to repair them before they become a safety risk.

Mayor Kellie Hinton said they were “really bad” and town clerk Janet Wheeler said they shouldn’t have been allowed to get into such a state in the first place.

Furniture renovation company Lushglen, of Newbury, has quoted £225 to £375, plus VAT, depending on the type of bench and the extent of the work required.