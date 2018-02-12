Benches to be renovated

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
THE public benches in Henley market place are set to be renovated. They have become worn and the town council wants to repair them before they become a safety risk.
Mayor Kellie Hinton said they were “really bad” and town clerk Janet Wheeler said they shouldn’t have been allowed to get into such a state in the first place.
Furniture renovation company Lushglen, of Newbury, has quoted £225 to £375, plus VAT, depending on the type of bench and the extent of the work required.
12 February 2018
More News:
School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Volunteer driver threatened with court over fine
A VOLUNTEER driver has been threatened with court ... [more]
Deli that's been almost plastic-free for years
THE Granary delicatessen in Watlington has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say