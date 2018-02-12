Monday, 12 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Benches to be renovated

THE public benches in Henley market place are set to be renovated. They have become worn and the town council wants to repair them before they become a safety risk.

Mayor Kellie Hinton said they were “really bad” and town clerk Janet Wheeler said they shouldn’t have been allowed to get into such a state in the first place.

Furniture renovation company Lushglen, of Newbury, has quoted £225 to £375, plus VAT, depending on the type of bench and the extent of the work required.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33