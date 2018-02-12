Clever boxes

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
Monday, 12 February 2018
TWO red telephone boxes in Henley are to be redecorated as soon as the weather warms up.
The one in St Andrew’s Road will become a library and one in Northfield End will become a satellite tourist information centre.
BT was going to decommission the kiosks so the town council bought them for £1 each as it considered them to be part of Henley’s heritage.
