Monday, 12 February 2018

Clever boxes

TWO red telephone boxes in Henley are to be redecorated as soon as the weather warms up.

The one in St Andrew’s Road will become a library and one in Northfield End will become a satellite tourist information centre.

BT was going to decommission the kiosks so the town council bought them for £1 each as it considered them to be part of Henley’s heritage.

