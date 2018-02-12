Monday, 12 February 2018

Sign up now to join charity swim

REGISTRATION for this year’s Henley Mile swim has opened. Hundreds of swimmers from around the world will tackle the Henley Royal Regatta course on Sunday, July 15.

Swimmers aged 14 and over can take part in the race, which is part of the Henley Swim series, and sets off at 9am. There will also be a half mile swim on the same day for swimmers nine and above and a 200m event for swimmers eight to 12.

For more information, or to register, visit http://henleyswim.niftyentries.com/Henley-Mile

