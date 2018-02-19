Sexton in fine form

HENLEY played well in the first round of the cup competition last week, beating a strong Reading side on the handicap rule.

Graham Sexton won for Henley in the last few minutes of the match, while Ed Batstone drew. This was enough for the team to get through to the next round.

However, Henley were unable to make much impression in the league match against Reading B, losing 4.5-1.5. Ed Batstone scored Henley’s only win while Andy Eagle drew.