Neighbour objects to big house

PLANS for a new house in a Henley street have been recommended for refusal by town councillors.

Alan Sweeney wants to build the five-bedroom detached property in St Mark’s Road and to demolish a garage and kitchen extension.

He received planning permission in July but has now made changes to the configuration.

But next-door neighbour Banny Poostchi claimed the new property would be “overbearing”.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s planning committee, she said: “It is 1m taller and 1m wider. The overall floor space is now 5,000 sq ft and 50 per cent larger in terms of internal floor space.

“Our issue is the overbearing impact. It is now closer to the boundary line and taking away the amenity of our garden.”

Ms Poostchi was also unhappy with a gable which she described as a “monolithic edifice”.

The Henley Society has also objected, saying: “Changes to this permission should be granted only if they result in a building that is less bulky and overbearing than that approved.”

Councillor Jane Smewing said: “It is a thumping great thing and out of character.”

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “It is higher, bigger, nearer and would look out of character with the area.”

Oxfordshire County Council has objected on road safety grounds.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decisions on the applications.