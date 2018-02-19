Saving the rainforests

A GIRL held a cake sale at school in aid of the world’s rainforests.

Olivia Samyui-Adams, eight, of Niagara Road, Henley, made cupcakes and biscuits with her mother Julia at home and then sold them to her friends at Sacred Heart Primary School.

She raised £116 for the Rainforest Alliance, which was topped up with £84 in donations from her family.

Olivia, a year four pupil, has been learning about the destruction of the rainforests and wildlife in class.

She said: “I heard about all the animals that are becoming extinct so I wanted to do something about that. It made me feel really sad.”

Mrs Samyui-Adams said: “I’m so proud of her. A big thank-you to headteacher Rachel Gavin and the school for giving the children the opportunity and empowering them.”