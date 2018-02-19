Swans not affected by bird flu

SWANS on the Thames in Henley and Caversham have not been affected by an outbreak of bird flu further downstream.

About 50 birds on the river in Windsor have died after contracting the deadly H6N5 strain.

David Barber, the Queen’s swan marker, said: “It’s very disappointing. Although there has been bird flu in different places throughout the country, this is the first time in all my time as Her Majesty’s swan marker that we have had anything like this on the Thames.

“We have a team of people from Swan Support who are actually removing the bodies. These have to be destroyed in a special incinerator, which isn’t a very pleasant job.

“Bird flu is spread by birds flying so there’s always some sort of risk. Normally it’s carried by birds like seagulls and pigeons.

“We were very surprised it ended up in Windsor because the flocks at Caversham and near Staines are fine and the odd birds we have at Henley and Marlow are also all fine.”

Mr Barber, who lives in Henley, said avian influenza was a winter disease, adding: “Hopefully it will burn itself out in two or three weeks and we feel it’s easing up now.”