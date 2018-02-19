Monday, 19 February 2018

Timing is everything

THERE’S never a policeman around when you want one was the message from concerned resident David Feary when he spoke at a question-and-answer session for Henley town councillors with the Thames Valley police and crime commissioner Anthony Stansfeld.   

Mr Feary, of Walton Avenue, said he wanted to see more police on the streets to help deter offences such as cars parked badly at school gates.

“If you did this perhaps once a month in the less busy periods that might well eliminate this impression of impunity,” he said. “The moment you see a policeman in the town is a really rare occasion.”

As he finished his sentence, police sirens could be heard outside the town hall. Someone’s ears must have been burning!

