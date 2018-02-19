Monday, 19 February 2018

Trade talk

RETAIL and hospitality businesses in Henley are being invited to the town hall to discuss the state of the high street and Christmas events. 

The meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5.45pm and hosted by town manager Helen Barnett.

She has suggested axing the festive Sunday shopping event due to a lack of interest from traders.

