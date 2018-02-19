Trade talk

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
RETAIL and hospitality businesses in Henley are being invited to the town hall to discuss the state of the high street and Christmas events.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5.45pm and hosted by town manager Helen Barnett.
She has suggested axing the festive Sunday shopping event due to a lack of interest from traders.
19 February 2018
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
