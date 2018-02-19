Launch of safe place

BUSINESSES in Henley are being encouraged to join a new scheme to provide safe places for people who feel lost, worried or threatened.

Safe Places will be launched next month.

It will mean that a vulnerable person can enter a participating location where trained staff will offer help.

Each approved location will have an orange and yellow window sticker to display and will be added to a Safe Places map.

Elizabeth Gillespie, cabinet member for housing and environment at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “This scheme provides vital support to those who are feeling vulnerable in our town centres.

“We’ve already received a great response to Safe Places in Wallingford and Didcot with 27 locations signed up. I urge retailers, charities and other organisations in Henley to register.”

Venues can register to become a Safe Place by calling the council’s community safety team on (01235) 422593 or email

communitysafety@southand

vale.gov.uk

Training sessions will be held at Henley fire station on Monday, February 26 and Thursday, March 8 with 45-minute slots available at 10am, 12.30pm and 5.30pm.