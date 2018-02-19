Monday, 19 February 2018

Musician to teach

MUSICIAN Mike Hurst is to give lessons at Henley Music School.

The former member of Sixties pop group The Springfields lives near Nettlebed and is still performing.

The music school, which was founded by Laura Reineke in 2010 and became a community interest company in 2015, offers inclusive music education to any child regardless of age, ability, background or means.

It loans instruments free and offers up to 100 per cent bursaries on fees.

