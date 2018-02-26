Time to reward the unsung heroes of our community

RESIDENTS are being asked to nominate their unsung community champions for the first Henley

Heroes awards.

A total of 10 awards in four different categories will be made.

The idea is to reward those residents who go the extra mile to make Henley a better place to live and work in but often don’t receive the accolades they deserve.

Henley town manager Helen Barnett says: “We all know people who do so much to help Henley in whatever way, such as reducing the amount of plastic bottles that we use, clearing the town of snow, or planting the community orchard.

“There are a lot of unsung heroes who help people behind the scenes and we want to thank them for the hard work and commitment that they show.

“These awards are about cherishing those who make a difference. Please nominate all those you know deserve to be recognised.”

The awards are open to all sections of the community, such as charity volunteers, carers and fund-raisers or people who have faced adversity with great courage.

A winner and runner-up from each category will be chosen by a panel of experts.

The awards will be presented at a special ceremony at the town hall on May 4 with a drinks reception, three-course dinner and entertainment.

The categories are as follows:

GREENER HENLEY AWARDS

Community champion — this award will go to someone who goes the extra mile to make a difference to the environment Business environment — this award is for a business that is helping the environment with an initiative or campaign, perhaps run by staff or maybe to do with waste or the company’s ethos. It could be how they do business as a whole.

Waste reduction/recycling — Schools are running initiatives and educating children, businesses that have taken measures to reduce the amount of waste they generate but who is the person behind each one? That’s our winner.

THE HENLEY BUSINESS

PARTNERSHIP BUSINESS AWARDS

Entrepreneur of the year — this could be a start-up company, or an inspirational business or initiative that is already doing well.

Great place to work — Does your business put fruit in the fridge for you? Does it promote fitness and family time? Are your colleagues the best people ever? Does the business have a fabulous ethos and do you enjoy your time at work? Then you should vote for your company.

SPORTING AWARDS

Outstanding achievement — has someone you know overcome adversity to reach the top? Maybe they just got to play again after an accident or injury? Maybe they are one of the most motivating people to be around? To receive the outstanding achievement award, it is not necessarily all about winning but the taking part.

Inspiring individual or coach — has a coach really motivated you to take part and train hard? Did someone help you after an injury? Is there someone who has been working behind the scenes in one of Henley’s many clubs for years who has had a hand in helping hundreds of children? They could be the winner.

COMMUNITY AWARDS

Child of courage/young person of the year — do you know a youngster who has shown outstanding bravery or helped others, or both?

Fund-raiser/volunteer of the year — do you know someone who volunteers to help everyone or a charity that has been doing it for years?

Local hero (education, schemes, emergency services, other) — this award recognises inspirational people who light up someone else’s life. They may have saved someone, helped them or protected something.

The Henley Heroes Awards are being organised by town manager Helen Barnett with a committee of business people, town councillors and community workers, supported by the Henley Standard.

Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton, who is one of the judges, said: “I come across unsung heroes all the time.

“This is a real opportunity to show all the incredible things people do, which most other people have no idea about.

“If people realised what they do it could help generate more support for them.”

Niki Schäfer, an interior designer and chairwoman of the Henley Business Partnership, said: “These awards will show that Henley is a great town where people do really good things.”

• The awards ceremony will be in support of the youth and community group Nomad, which is based at the d:two centre in Market Place, Henley.