Monday, 26 February 2018

Woman caught out at hospital

A WOMAN has been threatened with debt collectors after being fined while visiting Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley.

Ann Richardson, 62, from Kingwood, went for a chest X-ray at the hospital in November. She entered her details on a touchpad screen in reception as required in order to receive 90 minutes’ free parking.

In fact, she spent just 16 minutes at the hospital, which is within the 20-minute grace period for visitors even if they don’t register.

Mrs Richardson, who is retired, has received several letters demanding payment of the £60 fine, which has now risen to £160 as it hasn’t been paid.

She said: “I think there might be a lot of vulnerable people and older people caught out by this. I have a friend who is a member of staff at Townlands and even they have been fined.

“To me it’s the principle and I’ve seen people at the hospital in tears or very distressed about all of this. I think the hospital has a duty of care because the way this car park is managed is appalling.”

