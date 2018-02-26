Twitter joke

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
Monday, 26 February 2018
AMID all the problems with parking fines at Henley’s doctors’ surgeries and Townlands Memorial Hospital, it’s good to see someone keeping their sense of humour about it.
After reading the Henley Standard story about how a new war memorial is to be installed at the hospital, Alex Turner tweeted: “Lovely idea. Will we be fined if we look at it for too long?”
