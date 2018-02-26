Firm's awards hat-trick

A FINANCE company based in Henley has received three awards in five months.

Harpsden Wealth Management was named adviser firm of the year for the UK and for the South-East at the Professional Adviser Awards held earlier this month.

The company, which is based in Newtown Road, was one of eight regional winners and 33 shortlisted companies.

It was also named financial adviser team of the year at the STEP Private Client Awards in September.

Director Jeremy Arthur said: “I appreciate that in recent years the proliferation of ‘awards’ has led to a devaluation and quite rightly a high degree of healthy scepticism.

“However, these awards are based on rigorous processes and scrutiny.”

Harpsden Wealth Management, which was established in 2008, works with private clients and trustees to build, manage and protect their wealth.

It has three chartered financial planners and a chartered wealth manager and has been given the title of corporate chartered financial planners by the Chartered Insurance Institute.