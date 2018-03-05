Message of hope for hard of hearing

AUDIOLOGY was the subject of the latest in a series of free health education talks at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, writes Lynne Alderson.

This session, delivered by a team of clinicians from the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, was fascinating and left the 40 attendees with a clear message of hope.

They learned about the rapid advances in technology that have transformed the treatment of hearing problems, such as digital hearing aids, which are unobtrusive but increasingly powerful and can be fine-tuned to remedy individual needs.

Babies of two weeks are being identified with hearing dysfunctions and fitted with aids at just four weeks and there are now methods of dealing with tinnitus.

The Royal Berks team plugs into all services — MRI scanning, ENT, speech therapy, clinical psychology — to ensure a holistic solution to each problem.

Questions were asked throughout and after the session there was time for the audience to meet the team to raise individual issues.

The talk was organised by the patient participation group of the Bell Surgery and thanks were given to its chair, Janet Waters, for organising this series of talks.

The next talks are “Strokes” on April 18, “Gastroenterology” on June 19, “Ophthalmology” on September 18 and the work of the new rapid access care unit at Townlands on December 4. Other talks will follow during 2019.

To register for future events, please call the Bell Surgery on (01491) 843250.

Pictured, left to right, Catriona Bryant (clinical lead for paediatric audiology), Alan Bryant (clinical lead for adult audiology), Jennifer Stott (head of hearing therapy) and Dr Rachel McCarthy (consultant clinical scientist, head of audiology).