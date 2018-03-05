May fair to stay in town centre

THIS year’s Henley May fair will be held in the market place for the second year running.

A tug of war contest, possibly involving the town’s pubs, celebrity storytelling session, a children’s fancy dress competition, charity stalls, games and vintage stalls will make up the event on bank holiday Monday, May 7 from noon to 5pm.

The Henley 60+ Club will be selling tea, coffee and cakes.

Town councillor Sarah Miller, who is organising the fair, said: “It’s very much riding on the success of last year when coffee shops were packed, restaurants were full and pubs were running out of beer.

“We will not be inviting any outside food caterers as we want our local businesses to prosper. It’s a local event and we want to keep it that way.”

The sections of road immediately around the square will be closed from 10am to 7pm.

Henley Town Council has contributed £1,000 towards the event.

Anybody who wants to take part in the fair must contact Cllr Miller for a booking form before March 31. Email henleymayfair@

yahoo.com

At last year’s fair comedian Russell Brand gave a secret reading to a group of children.

It was the first time in about 30 years that the event had been held in the town centre. It was moved from Mill Meadows after Henley Round Table decided not to organise it any more.