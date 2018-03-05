Piff-ling subject

THE new “Happy Henley” campaign has been embraced by town councillors.

Residents are to be asked to perform random acts of kindness for each other, such as carrying shopping, sharing an umbrella if it’s raining or walking a dog, in the hope it will create a ripple effect.

This will be on Pay it Forward Day on April 27, which is part of a worldwide movement that was introduced in Britain eight years ago.

Receiving a random act of kindness is known as being “piffed”, which seemed to interest Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier when councillors discussed the campaign.

She said: “Being piffed is better than being piffed off!”