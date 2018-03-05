Genuine apology

LADY McALPINE was unable to attend Henley & District Agricultural Association’s annual meeting on Monday evening with good reason.

She and her husband Sir William are patrons of the association, which organises the Henley show, but couldn’t be there as he is in hospital and she was visting him.

Lady McAlpine sent her best wishes in an email to association chairman Andrew Ingram.

She also explained that a new documentary about Flying Scotsman was airing on Channel 5 at 9pm that night and she was keen to watch it in the hospital with her husband, who rescued the iconic steam locomotive 43 years before it made its triumphant return to the tracks.

Lady McAlpine said she hoped the programme would give her husband the credit for saving the loco in order “redress the balance” after previous programmes.

A tonic for Bill, too. Get well soon.