Top jeweller

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
A JEWELLERY shop in Henley has been shortlisted for a trade award.
Anthony Paul in Bell Street has been nominated in the retailer of the year category of the UK Jewellery Awards.
The winners will be announced at Artillery Garden in London on July 4.
05 March 2018
