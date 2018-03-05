Path repair

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
Monday, 05 March 2018
A CALL has been made to resurface a section of the towpath in Henley.
Town councillor Will Hamilton has asked for path on the Berkshire bank of the Thames near Upper Thames Rowing Club, to be tended to.
He told a town and community committee meeting: “It is used by a lot of runners and but is covered in mud at the moment.”
05 March 2018
