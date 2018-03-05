Monday, 05 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Path repair

A CALL has been made to resurface a section of the towpath in Henley.

Town councillor Will Hamilton has asked for path on the Berkshire bank of the Thames near Upper Thames Rowing Club, to be tended to.

He told a town and community committee meeting: “It is used by a lot of runners and but is covered in mud at the moment.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33