Tea party hosts wanted

THE Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley is asking people to host fund-raising tea parties.

The new Henley’s Biggest Tea Party will run from March 10 to 24. A party can be as simple as inviting a couple of friends around for tea and cake to a big event with scones and cream. Guests attending events will be asked to make a donation.

The Greys Road centre is also asking shops and businesses to get involved by holding cake sales. On March 24 it will hold its own tea party.

The centre offers respite care to disabled children and young people, aged from six to 25, and supports families and carers of children with a wide spectrum of disabilities and complex health needs.